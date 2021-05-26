Started From a Cousin’s Wedding to a 4-Page Boyfriend Application! See Ijeoma & Kachi’s #BNBling

We just can’t help but love beautiful surprise proposals. The intentionality and efforts behind it are so beautiful to see. Kachi went on one knee and popped the big question to the love of his life Ijeoma and of course, she said yes! Theirs is a beautiful story of fate, love, pure intentions, and sweet efforts.

Ijeoma met Kach at her cousin’s wedding where they had a fleeting conversation. Ijeoma didn’t think that they would cross paths again but they did and then the pandemic happened, bringing its own blessings along the way. The two struck a friendship that would then lead to something more beautiful. Kachi went on to pull one of the romantic gestures in our books – a 4-page boyfriend application! 😅

Well, the response to that application is pretty obvious, as we’re here absolutely loving the beauty of this sweet surprise proposal. We bet you want the full scoop on how this love bloomed. Ijeoma shares it all with us, so keep scrolling to enjoy.

Enjoy all the beautiful photos from their proposal below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Ijeoma

Kachi came to Houston for his cousin’s wedding, who incidentally was getting married to my cousin. We met at the end of the night, on my way out of the hall – he was smitten. I remember telling him, “ all these games you’re playing, are you ready to be taken? Because this is about to change your life. ” He was shocked, I laughed and went home.

I never anticipated seeing him again. Well, COVID reared its ugly head and it came with all the travel restrictions. I had a 6 week “ hop around the world “ trip planned but couldn’t go. Kachi was also trapped in the US for months. We were devastated.

He would work from home during the days. We would check in on each other and complain about how we missed our real lives. Kachi started finding places with adequate social distancing regulations to invite me out to. (Because I refused to catch covid o! Lol. Also, I had turned down the first couple of suggestions).

He was so creative! Nail salon dates, cooking dates, car wash dates, abandoned steak houses and restaurants… He knew everyone’s schedules and their opening times. It was fun getting to know each other and peeling back layers – as friends though.

Oh, there was a boyfriend application Kachi put together- 4 pages long! He had sent it a couple weeks after we met and had some serious talks. At that time I just wanted to start my new job and wasn’t going to let COVID romance disturb me. I graduated Medical school a couple of months later and my graduation was cancelled. So, I had to have a home graduation. I gave everyone 15 minutes time slots for a drive through. Kachi and his big head came hours earlier.

He played all the games and stayed till it was over – he made it clear wasn’t going to miss a moment . That was the day I fell in love with him. (The same day he proposed a year later I might add).

Kachi sent the boyfriend application again. This time, with new addendums and scheduled a meeting to talk about what life will be like dating over the Atlantic. Doctor/ residency life vs entrepreneur life style… His Isi Aki tendencies vs my naughty self. ? Learning transparency and keeping me in the know (which is still kinda is a work in progress).

I just asked that he matched the “day one” energy and thus far he has been doing just that.

