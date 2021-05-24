Love is Indeed Beautiful! Check out Jennifer & Ebinum’s White Wedding

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

We absolutely love to see love in all its glory. That journey from being first strangers to building a life together deserves all the appreciation it gets. Jennifer and Ebinum are giving us more reason to be excited and this time, it’s their white wedding!

The couple had met through Jennifer’s sister and their love story and pre-wedding shoot had us blushing real hard. Now, they have sealed the deal as they took their love to the altar. Jennifer and Ebinum said their “I do” with family, friends, and well-wishers in attendance. The #JourneytoJebi wedding was indeed a beautiful one. Jennifer kept it all classy and chic, as she walked down the aisle. Her reception dress was also all shades of exquisite, taking her place as a super stylish bride. Ebinum was definitely not caught slacking either as he came through looking dapper. Everything about the #JourneytoJebi wedding preached love and beauty and the joy in the atmosphere was simply undeniable – Love is indeed a beautiful thing!

Enjoy all the lovely moments from the #JourneytoJebi wedding, captured in beautiful frames below:

For more weddings, love stories, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Planners: @trendybeevents | @bisolatrendybee
Decor: @btgdecor
Cake: @heladodelicia
MC: @Mr_hyenena
Hair: @lamishair
Bouquet: @yestobliss
Makeup: @tifaramakeovers
Photography: @felixcrown
Videography: @funpeosobu 

E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com

