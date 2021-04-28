Connect with us

It's The Beauty & Confidence of the African Bride in this Bridal Shoot by Sugarkane

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The world of fashion is one that embraces uniqueness and everything different and beautiful is always definitely welcome. Bridal fashion, of course, is no exception to this as every bride wants to stand out and be uniquely amazing on her special day. After all, it’s her day!

Ace clothing brand, Sugarkane came up with this bridal shoot and it’s got the perfect inspiration for brides who like to stand out. From the bridal prep to the vow exchange and the remaining part of that day, the bride remains the center of attraction. Now, what better way to own the spotlight than to do so with confidence and class? This bridal shoot depicts a confident and beautiful African woman taking on the next phase of her life gracefully and in style. If your big day is coming soon, then you absolutely want to check out this bridal shoot.

Design brand, Sugarkane:

This shoot highlights a bride strongly inspired by her culture, nature and elements of modern African life. She is intentional about who she is and this transcends through the entire creative process. She draws from the spirit of “nature” and carries that presence everywhere she goes. She’s not loud nor intimidating. She Just is…extra sugar.

 

 

Credits

Photography: @weddingslayers.co
Dress: @bysugarkane
Makeup: @phab_hairnmakeup
Decor: @ri_styled
Model: @_nanaamakwansima_
Styling: @nyameserwaa

