AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 379

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 72

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Blue Mbombo, Andrea Iyamah & More

Here's A Week's Worth of Style Inspiration Courtesy Prisca – You're Welcome!

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed List: The 2021 Academy Awards

ICYMI: Jackie Aina Is the Face of Savage x Fenty's New Bridal Collection

Outfit Inspiration: 6 Fun & Fashionable Ways To Style Jeans Now

Check Out Emmanuel Ikubese in the New Maureen's Collection Lookbook

MUST SEE: Cute-Saint's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection " Isegun"

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 379

Published

9 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Makeup: @divadivineatelier
Gele @khernys_touch
Outfit @elanfashion_ng

Bella: @bolajiogunmola

Belle @the.tonibrown
Glam by @6teenbeauty__makeovr Gele by @tagele__
Photographed by @ts.imagery_events

Belle @queen_adesuwa22
Dress @be_chiq

Makeup @hartiesmakeovers
Gele @mr_tee_gele
Tailored by @rhymatclothiers

#AsoEbiBella

Mua @cattysglam_mua
Dress @house_of_dova
Photographer @hayoor

Dress- @mobettostyles
Photography – @benardatilio

Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Gele @mr_tee_gele
Outfit @rhymatclothiers

Glam/ Gele : @makeupbynoya

Bella @luchis_25
Outfit: @burgundyoak_by_mae
Makeover: @yemi_glam31

#AsoEbiBella
Outfits: @fittedbyrayo

Bella @faithyhot
Dress: @ituastitches
Makeup : @glambyuwa

Bella: @ms_ogunb
Makeup: @divadivineatelier

Bella @ru.no
Dress @runostitches

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Stylist @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak

Bella: @porsha4real
Dress: @eseazenabor  Jewellery: @houseofemmanuele
Styling: @therealnoigjeremy 
Photography: @sterlingpics

Belle @_ifedolapo_
Custom dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal

Dress : @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup : @og_makeupworld
Photography : @newacemedia

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua

Bella: @bellaokagbue
Dress: @tubortw

Dress: @mirah.ng
Hairstylist: @oludavid
Makeup: @paragonsofbeauty
Photography: @raremagicstudios

Dress @fonalawani
Makeup @baretobeauty
Hair @tobbiestouch
Photography @mofebamuyiwa

Makeup and scarf: @genoverabeauty
Photography: @filmbossweddings

Makeup @vinestmakeup
Outfit @esbysal
Photography @sadamstudios

@symply_tacha
Dress: @soluchbysoso

Outfit: @khoryhinz_stitches_ng

Bella: @deezdivine Outfit @official_fabuloustinas

Kids!

Cuties

Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

