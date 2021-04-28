AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 379

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Makeup: @divadivineatelier
Gele @khernys_touch
Outfit @elanfashion_ng
Bella: @bolajiogunmola
Belle @the.tonibrown
Glam by @6teenbeauty__makeovr Gele by @tagele__
Photographed by @ts.imagery_events
Belle @queen_adesuwa22
Dress @be_chiq
Makeup @hartiesmakeovers
Gele @mr_tee_gele
Tailored by @rhymatclothiers
#AsoEbiBella
Mua @cattysglam_mua
Dress @house_of_dova
Photographer @hayoor
Dress- @mobettostyles
Photography – @benardatilio
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Gele @mr_tee_gele
Outfit @rhymatclothiers
Glam/ Gele : @makeupbynoya
Bella @luchis_25
Outfit: @burgundyoak_by_mae
Makeover: @yemi_glam31
#AsoEbiBella
Outfits: @fittedbyrayo
Bella @faithyhot
Dress: @ituastitches
Makeup : @glambyuwa
Bella: @ms_ogunb
Makeup: @divadivineatelier
Bella @ru.no
Dress @runostitches
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Stylist @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak
Bella: @porsha4real
Dress: @eseazenabor Jewellery: @houseofemmanuele
Styling: @therealnoigjeremy
Photography: @sterlingpics
Belle @_ifedolapo_
Custom dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal
Dress : @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup : @og_makeupworld
Photography : @newacemedia
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Bella: @bellaokagbue
Dress: @tubortw
Dress: @mirah.ng
Hairstylist: @oludavid
Makeup: @paragonsofbeauty
Photography: @raremagicstudios
Dress @fonalawani
Makeup @baretobeauty
Hair @tobbiestouch
Photography @mofebamuyiwa
Makeup and scarf: @genoverabeauty
Photography: @filmbossweddings
Makeup @vinestmakeup
Outfit @esbysal
Photography @sadamstudios
@symply_tacha
Dress: @soluchbysoso
Outfit: @khoryhinz_stitches_ng
Bella: @deezdivine Outfit @official_fabuloustinas
Kids!
Cuties
Outfit: @jeffurbanclothing