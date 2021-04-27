Style
Outfit Obsession: TV Star Porsha Williams Shines Wearing Ese Azenabor for RHOA Reunion
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was an embodiment of gone with the wind fabulous in a stunning custom Ese Azenabor black beaded sheer floor-length gown for the recently filmed dungeon themed season 13 reunion.
For makeup, Porsha opted for a neutral makeup look featuring a short pixie cut. She took her ensemble to the next level with a jaw-dropping custom crystal claw ring set and crystal chandelier earrings.
According to her stylist, Porsha wore Eze Azenabor for the season 10 reunion as well.
Credits
Dress: @eseazenabor
Jewellery: @houseofemmanuele
Shoes: @gianvitorossi
Hair: @deestyling
Makeup: @kendrickkenbeauty
Stylist: @therealnoigjeremy
Photography: @sterlingpics