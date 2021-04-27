Outfit Obsession: TV Star Porsha Williams Shines Wearing Ese Azenabor for RHOA Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was an embodiment of gone with the wind fabulous in a stunning custom Ese Azenabor black beaded sheer floor-length gown for the recently filmed dungeon themed season 13 reunion.

For makeup, Porsha opted for a neutral makeup look featuring a short pixie cut. She took her ensemble to the next level with a jaw-dropping custom crystal claw ring set and crystal chandelier earrings.

According to her stylist, Porsha wore Eze Azenabor for the season 10 reunion as well.

Credits

Dress: @eseazenabor

Jewellery: @houseofemmanuele

Shoes: @gianvitorossi

Hair: @deestyling

Makeup: @kendrickkenbeauty

Stylist: @therealnoigjeremy

Photography: @sterlingpics

