Connect with us

Weddings

Love Won! See Esther & Dolapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Proposal Story

Weddings

It's The Beauty & Confidence of the African Bride in this Bridal Shoot by Sugarkane

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 379

Weddings

Our Love is Forever! Chidinma & Nonso's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

It's #TheNJWeddingParty! Take a look at Nimisola & Olaoluwa's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly - Have a Fabulous Weekend with all the Amazing Features This Week

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 378

Weddings

Zainab & Umar's Northern Wedding was a Celebration of Love, Happiness & Culture!

Weddings

You've Got to Love the Vibes From Rafatu & Rahim's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

This Ama X Renoni Bridal Campaign Tells a Beautiful Story of Love

Weddings

Love Won! See Esther & Dolapo’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Proposal Story

Published

35 seconds ago

 on

It’s a beautiful day to be reminded that love always wins and when two hearts are destined as one, they’ll always find their way to each other. Esther and Dolapo are now on their “happy ever after” journey and we can’t help but be excited for them!

Today, we’re enjoying all the feels from Esther and Dolapo’s pre-wedding shoot. The beautiful couple brought the heat and we’re here for all of it. Now, we absolutely love how contagious their happiness is, and their chemistry? Simply off the roof! Like many other couples, Esther and Dolapo had their fair share of challenges but in the end, love won and Dolapo popped the big question! You definitely want to see how he pulled off the surprise proposal so keep scrolling to see just how he narrates it.

Check out their lovely pre-wedding photos below.

The Proposal Story
By the Groom-to-be, Dolapo

Esther and I dated for a little over one year. Although this stint was fraught with both fun & challenges, I knew I wanted her to be my wife. Suffice to say that during this period, she broke up with me twice. But we always found our way back to each other. On Thursday 2nd July 2020, I purchased a ring with the plan of proposing on Saturday 4th July. I had made plans, covid-19 notwithstanding. Being a traditional man, I wanted to do things right. Contrary to popular opinions, on Friday 3rd July, I approached her father informing him of my intentions to marry his daughter. Being a Pastor, the man asked me to give him some time to pray over the matter.

I had to cancel all plans, awaiting her father’s response. I was conflicted within me, questioning if it was a good idea to ask her dad. After all, most folks don’t bother anyway. But the velvety feeling inside of me assured me I had done the right thing and probably earned some measure of respect along the way. Finally, about a month later (8th August), her father summoned me to give his consent. I immediately reignited plans to propose. All was set for August 15th (a week after the parental consent). Coincidentally, the day happens to be her Mother’s birthday. I didn’t plan to attend but Esther persuaded me to. Immediately after the party, we drove to Golden Tulip hotel. I made up a story about having a meeting with my boss and some important people. I later invited my baby to come down for an early dinner.

While we were waiting for the food, BeeJay Sax, the saxophone maestro, began to serenade the atmosphere. My baby, unperturbed and unsuspecting, just continued her gist. But when BJ Sax came closer and stared her in the face, she was like “Why is this guy facing me?” As the saxophonist caught her attention, her family and friends trooped out from a corner of the room. It was at this point she looked back and saw me on one knee… Now, here we are!

 

Credits

Stylist: @gloryuduma
Hairstylist: @Dharmsug 
Videography: @Wealthmediahouse
Photography: @dmphotographyng
Makeup: @Bibyonce 
Groom’s Suit: @Davidwej 
Bride’s Suit: @Tnldesigns
White shirt: @Davidwej 
Dress: @Omazim
Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?
Advertisement
css.php