Love Won! See Esther & Dolapo’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Proposal Story

It’s a beautiful day to be reminded that love always wins and when two hearts are destined as one, they’ll always find their way to each other. Esther and Dolapo are now on their “happy ever after” journey and we can’t help but be excited for them!

Today, we’re enjoying all the feels from Esther and Dolapo’s pre-wedding shoot. The beautiful couple brought the heat and we’re here for all of it. Now, we absolutely love how contagious their happiness is, and their chemistry? Simply off the roof! Like many other couples, Esther and Dolapo had their fair share of challenges but in the end, love won and Dolapo popped the big question! You definitely want to see how he pulled off the surprise proposal so keep scrolling to see just how he narrates it.

Check out their lovely pre-wedding photos below.

The Proposal Story

By the Groom-to-be, Dolapo

Esther and I dated for a little over one year. Although this stint was fraught with both fun & challenges, I knew I wanted her to be my wife. Suffice to say that during this period, she broke up with me twice. But we always found our way back to each other. On Thursday 2nd July 2020, I purchased a ring with the plan of proposing on Saturday 4th July. I had made plans, covid-19 notwithstanding. Being a traditional man, I wanted to do things right. Contrary to popular opinions, on Friday 3rd July, I approached her father informing him of my intentions to marry his daughter. Being a Pastor, the man asked me to give him some time to pray over the matter.

I had to cancel all plans, awaiting her father’s response. I was conflicted within me, questioning if it was a good idea to ask her dad. After all, most folks don’t bother anyway. But the velvety feeling inside of me assured me I had done the right thing and probably earned some measure of respect along the way. Finally, about a month later (8th August), her father summoned me to give his consent. I immediately reignited plans to propose. All was set for August 15th (a week after the parental consent). Coincidentally, the day happens to be her Mother’s birthday. I didn’t plan to attend but Esther persuaded me to. Immediately after the party, we drove to Golden Tulip hotel. I made up a story about having a meeting with my boss and some important people. I later invited my baby to come down for an early dinner.

While we were waiting for the food, BeeJay Sax, the saxophone maestro, began to serenade the atmosphere. My baby, unperturbed and unsuspecting, just continued her gist. But when BJ Sax came closer and stared her in the face, she was like “Why is this guy facing me?” As the saxophonist caught her attention, her family and friends trooped out from a corner of the room. It was at this point she looked back and saw me on one knee… Now, here we are!

Credits

White shirt: @Davidwej