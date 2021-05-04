Feel All The Love as Melissa and Chudi Seal #HappilyEverOkafor”

Today we’re gushing over the absolute and beauty of all the love at Melissa and Chudi‘s beautiful wedding in Abuja. There’s never a bad day to celebrate love and today is definitely no exception.

The love birds met through Melissa’s sister and have taken the friendship to a whole new level as they begin a fresh phase of their lives. After giving us a lot to gush about with their love story and pre-wedding shoot, we’re now being reminded of the sweetness of love through their wedding photos. Great vibes, cheer, and of course, love was in abundance as the couple said their “I do” and marked the beginning of their new journey. From their vow exchange at the altar to their colourful reception and ultimately lit after party, everything was a hit.

Experience all the thrill of #HappilyEverOkafor with the photos below.

Let’s see how Chudi is also gearing for the big moment.

It’s time to take that love to the altar!

The decor was simply magnificent!

Okay, let the reception begin!

Now after the show, comes the after party! 😅

For more weddings, love stories and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Photography: @georgeokoroweddings

Makeup: @dazeita

Wedding dress: @bridesandbabies

Bouquet: @kambilflowrs

Decor & Lights: @alveenaevents

Cake: @cakes_by_la

Drinks: @365butlerz

Cocktails: @cocktailsinandout

Dessert: @sweettoothdessertsabuja

Food: @classicgoldenpot | @amba_cakes_and_catering

Small chops/afterparty food: @good_eats_nigeria

Small chops: @jayteefood_ng

After party grills: @robos_cuisine

Sound and Dj: @djxtacee

Venue: @rainboweventmarquee

SFX: @mkali_effects

MC: @chuksdgeneral

Hypeman: @mc_popori_bravo

Drummer: @dadrumbeast

Videography: @lexa_imagery

Security: @folcorpsecuritas