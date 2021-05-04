Feel All The Love as Melissa and Chudi Seal #HappilyEverOkafor”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today we’re gushing over the absolute and beauty of all the love at Melissa and Chudi‘s beautiful wedding in Abuja. There’s never a bad day to celebrate love and today is definitely no exception.

The love birds met through Melissa’s sister and have taken the friendship to a whole new level as they begin a fresh phase of their lives. After giving us a lot to gush about with their love story and pre-wedding shoot, we’re now being reminded of the sweetness of love through their wedding photos.  Great vibes, cheer, and of course, love was in abundance as the couple said their “I do” and marked the beginning of their new journey. From their vow exchange at the altar to their colourful reception and ultimately lit after party, everything was a hit.

Experience all the thrill of #HappilyEverOkafor with the photos below.

Let’s see how Chudi is also gearing for the big moment.

It’s time to take that love to the altar!

The decor was simply magnificent!

Okay, let the reception begin!

Now after the show, comes the after party! 😅

For more weddings, love stories and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Photography: @georgeokoroweddings
Makeup: @dazeita
Wedding dress: @bridesandbabies
Bouquet: @kambilflowrs
Decor & Lights: @alveenaevents
Cake: @cakes_by_la
Drinks: @365butlerz
Cocktails: @cocktailsinandout
Dessert: @sweettoothdessertsabuja
Food: @classicgoldenpot | @amba_cakes_and_catering
Small chops/afterparty food: @good_eats_nigeria
Small chops: @jayteefood_ng
After party grills: @robos_cuisine
Sound and Dj: @djxtacee
Venue: @rainboweventmarquee
SFX: @mkali_effects
MC: @chuksdgeneral
Hypeman: @mc_popori_bravo
Drummer: @dadrumbeast
Videography: @lexa_imagery
Security: @folcorpsecuritas

