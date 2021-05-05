Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 380

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @yemel.fashion
Outfit: @yemel.fashion
Fabric: @moboluwafabr

@beautytukura
Makeup and Gele by @makeupkwin
Photography : @ainavinevisuals

Dress @zemphanie
Photography @geosephetim
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Stylist @nennnji_styled_me

@honnie_perry_
Dress made by @temmyshapesnsizes

Makeup and Gele @oyetartistry
Dress tailored by @angelinabrown_ng

Make up & gele @xindies_artistry
Dress @houseofmoesha

@olajumoke
Dress @lamideofficial
Makeup @artistrybyomotolani

Bella: @berbiedoll
Dress: @tubo__
Makeup: @bibyonce

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Photography: @felixcrown

@diiadem
Photography – @tosin_josh
Dress – @topefnr
Makeup – @bibyonce
Hair – @ceezysstyling
Styling : @flostyling

Bella: @aku_fine
Dress- @ogenoraa
Makeup – @iheomabeauty
Photography – @iheomabeauty

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Styled by @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak

Bella: @oyadoa1
Outfit: @addy_apparel

Bride: @ashattracts
Makeup: @sagsignature

Photography: @coos_n_clicks

@akosua_lala
MUA: @iam_jayclaud
Photography : @ansahkenphotography

Bella: @_komee
Dress : @komeosalor
Make up : @ibiyemiglamour_

Bella: @_komee

 

Kids!

Outfit by: @kishlys
Photography: @impressivphotography

Photography: @modu27photography

@b.and.hh @riqhassan
Dress: @mirah.ng

