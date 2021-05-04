Style
7 Gorgeous Workwear Looks that’ll Get You Compliments at Work, Courtesy Ama Godson
Our #BellaStylistas can always be relied upon for daily style inspiration, and today we are taking notes from Ama Godson. With her sartorial choices, this stylist & style blogger never ceases to impress.
Known for her captivating work gear, Ama usually wears stylish and form-fitting suits, jumpsuits, blazer on dresses, textured tops, and fashion-forward leather fits. She accessorizes with minimal jewellery, leather boots, and statement heels.
We have gathered 7 of our favourite office-ready ensembles from Ama Godson. Scroll down to see the looks we will definitely be copying.
Turn heads with a stylish checkered blazer, neutral pants and accessories.
Power dress in a sharp monochromatic ensemble.
A chic floral dress and blazer is sure to win you compliments.
High waist pants pair perfectly with textured tops.
Who says you can’t wear leather to work? For a polished look, pair with a stylish blazer.
If you choose an animal print top over the standard white top and black pants, you’ll be the coolest girl in the office!
A silk jumpsuit is a one-piece wonder