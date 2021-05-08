Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With a Rundown of Everything Love & Weddings
Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!
Saturdays are for many things but one thing stands out for us and you already know what – yes, weddings! In our world, Saturdays are definitely for weddings. Of course, every other day is welcome to share in this bliss because love should be celebrated every day.
Now, speaking of celebrating love, you already know how we do here at BellaNaija Weddings. All things love, from heartwarming love stories to beautiful pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings and amazing bridal inspiration – we’ve got it all on lock. The past week like every other week has definitely not lagged behind as we had lots of beautiful features. If you missed out on anything, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.
Here’s your weekly rundown of all the fun at BellaNaija Weddings. Click on each title link for more in each feature. Enjoy!
It’s a Joyful #BNBling Moment for Alex Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu
They Met at a Work Conference! Now Wadi & Benjamin are Set to Say “I do”
We Can’t Get Enough of Emike & Harold’s Chemistry in Their Pre-wedding Shoot
We’re Loving all the Playful Vibes From Temiloluwa & Victor’s Pre-wedding Shoot
Yinka & Ibukun Went From Venue Searching Together to Forever 😍
I Realised My Life Was the Absolute Best With her! Here’s How Tarkighan Knew Magdalene was the One
The #StanningTheFinale White Wedding will Leave You Lovestruck
Stephanie & Ogaba’s Trad was a Rich Fusion of The Ijaw & Idoma Cultures
Stephanie Was Simply Ravishing in all Her 7 Chic Looks For Her Wedding
Activate Your Bridal Glow With this Sultry Igbo Traditional Beauty Look
This Nautical-themed Bridal Shower Styled Shoot is Perfect for Sea & Nature Lovers
A Dress for your Civil Wedding, White Wedding or Reception? The Arjun Collection by Sima Brew Has Got it All
This Wedding Guest Came Ready With the Dazzle & Steps!
We Bet You Won’t Stop Blushing as You Watch This Couple’s Cute Dance-off
For more weddings, love stories, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
