It’s #StanningTheFinale! Enjoy all the Beauty of Stephanie & Ogaba’s Wedding

The excitement that love brings is just so different and fulfilling. We can’t deny how much colour love adds to life and all the beauty that it brings. We’re so deep in our feelings today, thanks to Stephanie and Ogaba. Yes, it’s #StanningTheFinale!

Through the eyes of these lovebirds, we have witnessed love in its truest form. Right from their civil wedding to the pre-wedding shoot, and now their traditional wedding and white wedding, there are just so many things to love. Stephanie and Ogaba got hitched in an all so breathtaking white wedding ceremony and we just can’t hold back our awe. We also definitely have to mention that Stephanie was an exquisite minimalist bride through and through! Their Traditional wedding was also an amazing pop of colours as the Ijaw and Idoma culture were so beautifully blended.

Stephanie and her baby, Ogaba are giving so much positive energy with their love and we absolutely love to see it! Experience all the beauty of Stephanie and Ogaba’s traditional and white wedding with the photos below:

Now, it’s time to say those words… “I do!”

Time for the party after party and Stephanie came with all the slay! 😍

Traditional Wedding

Here’s how Ogaba is getting ready for the big moment…

We’ve got just one word for this decor and it’s breathtaking!

The groom and his squad coming through to get his woman…

Now Stephanie makes her entrance with her #AsoEbiBella ladies, it’s showtime!

Now, gracefully carrying the wine, it’s time to get her man!

Stephanie also came through with the classic Ijaw look and of course, she nailed it!

Now that the major ceremony is done, what’s a wedding party without fun games!

Now, for her third appearance, Stephanie decided to rep her baby’s culture as she stepped out in a modern Idoma look, all glam and fabulous.

