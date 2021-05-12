Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 381

Tamaramiebi Akika & Sarah Chebli emerge Winners in BCG Essay Writing Competition

Edie & Amy Company shares Vision to impact the Life of Nigerian Mothers

#MonthOfGood: Lagos Food Bank Initiative shows Support to Communities this Ramadan

In this Interview, Ola of Fertility Conversations speaks with Olu Fagbemiro of Aneden Gives, about the Lagos Fertility Grant | Read here

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Lamboginny is Bringing Hope & Positive Energy to Prison Inmates with Music | Read Our Exclusive Interview

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 381

Published

2 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@the_ruverowoman
George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit @ehi.ehii
Makeup @fumis_makeup_studio

Outfit: @o.b.a_trendz
Makeup : @ewareemi_beautyhouse
Belle : @arikeoba_

Dress: @flat17studio

@stephaniecole_a
Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup: @avuedoya

Makeup @celinacelinemakeover
Dress @Kawandooempire

 

Outfit: @_fabz_ekpe

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal

@the_ladymay in @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @revysbeauty

@dope_zara
Dress @tresh_design
Makeup: @poshfaivytouch

@sarafils_ng

@kiky_festus
Dress: @kaydeecouture1
Makeup: @artinuke_mua

Stylist: @tolubally
Dress: @2207bytbally

Pink Party 💕💞 @yemialade Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @abbeymattheworks
Makeup: @bregha
Photography: @remigrapher
Stylist: @medlinboss

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Belle @adelanoh
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal

@brunella_oscar Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Styled @medlinboss
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Hair Styled @dv_hairsalon
Makeup @williamsuchemba
Photography @officialphotofreak

Dress: @styleheadquarters
Mua @flawlessfacessby_tima
Hairstylist @hallymart
Photographer @tosindaniels_photography

Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Belle @gbemiyosoye

Bella: @abydouz_gele
Dress: @douzngrace_collection

Makeup by @sweettamara_
Bridal stylist @officialaoclassic Photographed by @lucasugoweddings

 

Kids!

@nancyumeh_

@fabuloushijab__

@veezeebaybeh
@theunicornmylie @theunicornaida
Mommy & Me Dresses @ad_lineclothing
📸 @timma_s.o.s

 

