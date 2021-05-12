AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 381

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@the_ruverowoman
George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit @ehi.ehii
Makeup @fumis_makeup_studio
Outfit: @o.b.a_trendz
Makeup : @ewareemi_beautyhouse
Belle : @arikeoba_
Dress: @flat17studio
@stephaniecole_a
Dress: @khavhia_woman
Makeup: @avuedoya
Makeup @celinacelinemakeover
Dress @Kawandooempire
Outfit: @_fabz_ekpe
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal
@the_ladymay in @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @revysbeauty
@dope_zara
Dress @tresh_design
Makeup: @poshfaivytouch
@sarafils_ng
@kiky_festus
Dress: @kaydeecouture1
Makeup: @artinuke_mua
Stylist: @tolubally
Dress: @2207bytbally
Pink Party 💕💞 @yemialade Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Hair: @abbeymattheworks
Makeup: @bregha
Photography: @remigrapher
Stylist: @medlinboss
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Belle @adelanoh
Makeup @revysbeauty
Photography @sabiegal
@brunella_oscar Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Styled @medlinboss
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Hair Styled @dv_hairsalon
Makeup @williamsuchemba
Photography @officialphotofreak
Dress: @styleheadquarters
Mua @flawlessfacessby_tima
Hairstylist @hallymart
Photographer @tosindaniels_photography
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Belle @gbemiyosoye
Bella: @abydouz_gele
Dress: @douzngrace_collection
Makeup by @sweettamara_
Bridal stylist @officialaoclassic Photographed by @lucasugoweddings
Kids!
@nancyumeh_
@fabuloushijab__
@veezeebaybeh
@theunicornmylie @theunicornaida
Mommy & Me Dresses @ad_lineclothing
📸 @timma_s.o.s