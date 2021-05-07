This Is Us! Freda & Adeniyi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Out of mundane things, magic is made. Ordinary feelings become extraordinary and the things that did not matter so much, take the centre stage… This is the power of love! Herein also, lies the beauty.

Freda and Adeniyi have us going all poetical and lovestruck 🤭. The couple shared a number of things in common, from the same school to mutual friends. However, they never crossed paths themselves. Everything changed during Freda’s service year when they both finally met and boom, a beautiful love journey began! Starting out as just friends, Freda and Adeniyi graduated into something much more. Now we’ve got their pre-wedding photos and love story to gush over.

Freda shares their love story with us and you definitely want to see all the details, so keep scrolling to find out. Also, enjoy all the amazing photos from their pre-wedding shoot below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Freda

Niyi and I had mutual friends all through our university days but we never crossed paths. Even after university, we’d individually go visiting our friends, and still, we never met. In 2016, I redeployed to Lagos to complete my NYSC and was looking to serve in an office close to where I lived then to avoid the hassle of Lagos traffic.

Then one of our mutual friends suggested an opening that he thought I could fill temporarily until I complete my service year. I didn’t pay the suggestion much attention but I eventually decided to give it a try. On getting there a few days later, I met Niyi for the first time and thinking “this guy is good-looking o”. But as a sure girl, I remained composed. Our paths started crossing more often and we became good friends.

After a while, he started requesting to hang out with me and I didn’t get it because we were supposed to be gees. I was reluctant but he was able to convince me to go out with him. Niyi suddenly became the easiest person to talk to after that. We became so infused that we were a major part of each other’s life after such a short time. The connection was just effortless and after a few months of dating, I was convinced Niyi was my husband.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @freda_a

Planner: @Tessallureevents

Groom-to-be’s suit: @Davidwej

Bride-to-be’s dress: @house_of_kayroz

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hair: @thebellestore

Photography: @dmphotography.ng

White outfit (Groom): @nakkedapparel

White outfit (Bride): @castleandretail