Clavon Leonard’s New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Eponymous label Clavon Leonard has recently launched its exclusive luxury collection dubbed ‘LIFE’.

The brand’s latest offering is filled with vibrant colours like emerald green, tiger orange, and white.

According to the statement of the brand:

Our latest collection represents the essence of the spring season experienced in various parts of the world. This is the moment bestowed on many after the storm or bad weather. A sign of better days to come. And within this are the elements represented by colours.

The green in this collection signifies life reflected in the beautiful leaves that blossom in the spring season. The orange signifies the rising sun. And the white exuberates purity, the opportunity of new beginnings.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand@clavonleonard|www.clavonleonard.com

Photography@twinsdntbeg

