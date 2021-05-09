Connect with us

ICYMI: Sam Adegoke features in GQ South Africa Magazine’s Latest Issue

Here’s how to Nail the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week, Courtesy Enitan

Clavon Leonard's New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 73

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 380

7 Gorgeous Workwear Looks that'll Get You Compliments at Work, Courtesy Ama Godson

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Boity Thulo, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo & More

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Vine Olugu – You’re Welcome

You'll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged "Champagne and Flowers"

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Incredible in this New OUCH Collection

ICYMI: Sam Adegoke features in GQ South Africa Magazine's Latest Issue

1 day ago

Nigerian-American actor Sam Adegoke recently got featured in GQ South Africa’s Magazineand we are obsessed with the star’s amazing style all through the spread. Photographed by Dalvin Adams and styled by Sarah Diouf. Sam talks to the publication about culture, representation on screen and being on the Netflix series Dynasty.

For the first look in the series, Sam stuns in Rich Minsi’s printed silk shirt and matching bucket hat, finishing off the look in white pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Adegoke 🇳🇬 (@samadegoke)

On shedding light on a lot of African designers:

 I love my country, I love our continent. I just wanted to see more of us on major screens in the western world because we influence so much of global culture, from food to fashion, to music, and dance.

Next, the star looks mightily dapper wearing a custom Tongoro suit and Gucci shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Adegoke 🇳🇬 (@samadegoke)

On his thought on the underrepresentation of culture on tv/movies.

It really depends on which lens or perspective we’re looking at; for me, here in Hollywood, there is massive under-representation of something I am passionate about which is African stories. I think we’re seeing a beautiful renaissance in Black storytelling right now, but the reason I pitched my character Jeff to be Nigerian, is because I thought it was an opportunity to build on that renaissance we’re seeing of black stories and infuse an African one as well.

For the final look, Sam rocks a stunning blue set by Ivorian menswear brand OLOOH, pairing the look with white Veja sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Adegoke 🇳🇬 (@samadegoke)

On how his family reacted when he told them he wanted to go into acting:

I was almost crucified. I was actually enrolled in an arts program my freshman year in college. I am the youngest of seven, we have 3 doctors in the family, an engineer…you know the story.

I was like « this is what I want to do » and my brothers were like « no, no, no, no, no ». There was no room for that in our family. You didn’t come to the States for that. You can enjoy your art but you’re not going to desecrate the Adegoke name (laughs). And I know so many Africans in America have a similar story, so that’s not unique to me but back then I really looked up to my brothers, so I actually changed my major to Business Marketing and a minor in Finances and went to the corporate route, and by some life-shaking circumstances got back on track to what it should be.

Click here for the full interview with GQ.

Credits:
Styling@dioufsarah
Photography@mr_dadams 
Outfits:@rich_mnisi |@oloohconcept | @tongorostudio

