Here’s how to Nail the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week, Courtesy Enitan

British-Nigerian rising style influencer Enitan has caught our eye quite recently with her selection of bold colours and gorgeous fits, making her this week’s style inspiration.

This fashionista is not afraid to wear or combine bold colours, and she gets away with doing so quite effortlessly without going overboard. Enitan’s go-to’s are wide-leg pants, chic tops, floral prints, and minimal accessories.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Enitan’s style.

Monday:

Blazers look great over dresses and help to add warmth and style to your outfit.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a monochromatic ensemble to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

You can’t go wrong in chic leather pants for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

Saturday:

Saturday hangouts call for amazing colour combos.

Sunday:

Sunday night out calls for high fashion.

