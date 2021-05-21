David Oyelowo Looks His Best Yet on the Latest Issue of Square Mile’s Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo)

British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo is the cover star of Square Mile Magazine‘s latest issue.

In the issue, he talks about his recently released film The Water Man, the importance of representation on the big screen and much more.

For the feature, David was styled by Evan Simonitsch, the star donned a yellow micro-corduroy suit by DZOJCHEN over a white polo shirt by Brunello Cucinelli and completed the look with black shoes. He is also rocking sunglasses and a well-groomed haircut with a clean shave that gives a clean, youthful, and vibrant look that complements the aesthetics of the cover.

On being Yoruba Saxon

I’m from the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria, from Western Nigeria. My mum was Igbo and my dad, Yoruba but being from a traditional Nigerian family, you inherit your father’s tribes. So theoretically I’m Yoruba, even though I’m both in all reality. My wife is Anglo-Saxon so that’s where the name Yoruba Saxon comes from.

Philosophically, what we want to do with our films is to exhibit how cultures, though beautiful in their specificity, there is a commonality in all of humanity. We’re trying to bring people together with the projects we do, by showing and celebrating the specificity of different cultures, but showing how there is overlap as well.

On the family values represented in ”The Water Man” Film