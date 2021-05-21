Connect with us

Style

David Oyelowo Looks His Best Yet on the Latest Issue of Square Mile’s Magazine

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Co-ords this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 146

Inspired Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 75

Style

We Can’t Stop Gushing Over Yvonne Orji’s Outfit For MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Style

Check Out these 10 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Style

Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Tanaka This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ini Dima-Okojie, Lisa Magwebu, Abuti Thabi & More

Style

Trust Us, You’ll Want to See LB Eazywear's Debut Collection

Style

You'll Love Jackie Appiah in this DOS Accra Campaign

Style

David Oyelowo Looks His Best Yet on the Latest Issue of Square Mile’s Magazine

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo)

British-Nigerian actor and producer David Oyelowo is the cover star of Square Mile Magazine‘s latest issue.

In the issue, he talks about his recently released film The Water Manthe importance of representation on the big screen and much more.

For the feature, David was styled by Evan Simonitsch, the star donned a yellow micro-corduroy suit by DZOJCHEN over a white polo shirt by Brunello Cucinelli and completed the look with black shoes. He is also rocking sunglasses and a well-groomed haircut with a clean shave that gives a clean, youthful, and vibrant look that complements the aesthetics of the cover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DZOJCHEN (@dzojchen)

On being Yoruba Saxon 

I’m from the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria, from Western Nigeria. My mum was Igbo and my dad, Yoruba but being from a traditional Nigerian family, you inherit your father’s tribes. So theoretically I’m Yoruba, even though I’m both in all reality. My wife is Anglo-Saxon so that’s where the name Yoruba Saxon comes from.

Philosophically, what we want to do with our films is to exhibit how cultures, though beautiful in their specificity, there is a commonality in all of humanity. We’re trying to bring people together with the projects we do, by showing and celebrating the specificity of different cultures, but showing how there is overlap as well.

On the family values represented in ”The Water Man” Film

But that’s my life. I was raised in a home like that, I like to think I’m raising my kids in a home like that. It’s not unusual for me, but it’s unusual on screen. And so the answer to your question is, yes, that’s something I want in my work, but only because that’s my reality. That’s my truth.

I grew up loving films like E.T. and The Goonies and Gremlins. I loved the values that were often espoused in those films, whether it be friendship or fighting for your family, or just the joy of adventure, seeing kids be free, but I very rarely got to see myself represented in those films.

And so I’m trying to create a different world for my children, for your children, in terms of that being normalised. That they get to see themselves in the context of not just race but love and family.

Read the full feature on squaremile.com

 

Credits

Photography@austinhargrave

Styling: Evan Simonitsch

Grooming@vondakayemor

Suits@dzojchen

Shoes@esquivelshoes

Shirt@brunellocucinelli_brand

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
Advertisement
css.php