Jurio-Luti’s New Collection “The Royal” is a Blend of Culture & Modernity

Nigerian fashion brand Jurio Luti has released a new Agbada collection named “The Royal”.

According to the brand, the collection is inspired by the southwestern rich heritage in Nigeria, the designs rewrite exquisite traditional attire for the contemporary man. The Royal collection by Jurio Luti brings the best of artistry to create timelessly sophisticated looks. A touch of splendour to your special occasion.

The designs which consist of three pieces of clothing generally of the same colour are made from cotton, synthetic fabrics, and crepe, which are cut and richly embroidered in traditional patterns made for stylish men of different sizes that wish to be seen as royalties.

See the full collection below

Credits

Designs: @jurio_luti

Photography: @pixxelfactory

Muse: @iamisaiahsamson

Shoes: @jurio_luti