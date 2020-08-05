Jurio-Luti’s New Collection “Brazen” is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Nigerian based fashion label, Jurio-Luti has released an all new suit collection called “Brazen.”

The collection modelled by Nollywood actor Okey Uzoeshi and music artiste Swazzi is for gentlemen seeking a slim-cut suit with a well-fitted waist and a thin lapelled jacket.

With each suit in the collection distinctly made using first-rate fab and techniques, Jurio-Luti offers a burst of timeless colours and beguiling designs perfect for every occasion.

If your dream aesthetic involves subtle yet sophisticated, neat, sleek cuts and classic colours, then this collection is just for you – scroll through to see the full collection below.

Credits

Designer: @jurio_luti

Photography: @kingmartins_

Muses: @okeyuzoeshi @officialswazzi

Shoes: @eyez_ng