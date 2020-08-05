Connect with us

Jurio-Luti's New Collection "Brazen" is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

Rihanna is "the Icon We Need Now" on the September Cover of Harper's Bazaar US!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nhlanhla Nciza , Beverly Naya, Bisola Aiyeola & More

Chimmy and Co Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Tagged "Spirit"

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 8th, 2020

Watch Now: Didi Olomide's Birthday Shindig Was Kind of Amazing

Jurio-Luti’s New Collection “Brazen” is Distinct, Patterned & Sophisticated

Nigerian based fashion label, Jurio-Luti has released an all new suit collection called “Brazen.”

The collection modelled by Nollywood actor Okey Uzoeshi and music artiste Swazzi is for gentlemen seeking a slim-cut suit with a well-fitted waist and a thin lapelled jacket.

With each suit in the collection distinctly made using first-rate fab and techniques, Jurio-Luti offers a burst of timeless colours and beguiling designs perfect for every occasion.

If your dream aesthetic involves subtle yet sophisticated, neat, sleek cuts and classic colours, then this collection is just for you – scroll through to see the full collection below.

Credits

Designer: @jurio_luti

Photography: @kingmartins_

Muses: @okeyuzoeshi @officialswazzi

Shoes: @eyez_ng

