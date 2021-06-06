You’ll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged “Patches & Blings”

Connect with us

Published

17 hours ago

 on

Jurio Luti has unveiled a stunning new collection tagged Patches & Blings – a mix of men’s suits and women’s evening dresses.

According to the brand;

The Nigerian fashion brand thought about creating a collection with matching outfits for “his and hers” with an aesthetic that is subtle yet sophisticated, which also serves as a way for a couple to look and feel like a matching set.

Every lust-worthy piece in the collection is made with so much love and is also integrated through modern tailoring and silhouettes.

Luxe fabrics with longer hemlines and detailed embellishments formed the female dresses. While the male suits feature razor-sharp outlines, unusual cuts with sharp and tailored patch pockets made with first-rate fabrics and with no doubt will ensure a unique class and fit.

See the full collection below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Credits
Designs: @jurio_luti
Photography: @ayoalasi
Models: @izzydahniel @bankeolutimehin
Makeup: @belize_makeup
Male shoes: @jurio_luti
Female shoes: @gliterati_ferrare

