You’ll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged “Patches & Blings”

Jurio Luti has unveiled a stunning new collection tagged Patches & Blings – a mix of men’s suits and women’s evening dresses.

According to the brand;

The Nigerian fashion brand thought about creating a collection with matching outfits for “his and hers” with an aesthetic that is subtle yet sophisticated, which also serves as a way for a couple to look and feel like a matching set.

Every lust-worthy piece in the collection is made with so much love and is also integrated through modern tailoring and silhouettes.

Luxe fabrics with longer hemlines and detailed embellishments formed the female dresses. While the male suits feature razor-sharp outlines, unusual cuts with sharp and tailored patch pockets made with first-rate fabrics and with no doubt will ensure a unique class and fit.

See the full collection below

Credits

Designs: @jurio_luti

Photography: @ayoalasi

Models: @izzydahniel @bankeolutimehin

Makeup: @belize_makeup

Male shoes: @jurio_luti

Female shoes: @gliterati_ferrare