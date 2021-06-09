Connect with us

These 9 Ghanaian #BellaStylistas Just Served LEWKS You Need To See STAT!

You'll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged "Patches & Blings"

Idia Aisien's latest #OOTD is a Lesson in Colour Blocking

Elsa Majimbo Is Rocking a Stunning Faux Locs Updo on the Cover of NATIVE Magazine's Latest Issue!

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 148

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Chic Workwear Fits: Issue 77

Check Out the 5 Fashion Influencers You Need to Follow for Chic Workwear Inspo

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Lilian Afegbai, Berla Mundi, Jeremiah Ogbodo & More

Here's How Kemi Ajibare Nails Vibrant IT Girl Style 7 Days A Week

8 Amazing Style Moments Served By Our Kenyan BellaStylistas This Week

Published

20 hours ago

 on

At BellaNaija Style, it’s our job to find the trendiest and the most stylish looks on Instagram, so you don’t have to.

These fashionistas, in the course of the week, rocked chic outfits that have left us obsessed, and we know that you’ll totally love them too.

From Joselyn to Debbie Beeko, these Ghanaian #BellaStylistas know exactly what it takes to pull off a killer look.

If you’re keen on learning some handy tricks, scroll through to check out some of our favourites!

Debbie Beeko

Joselyn Dumas

Mona Montrage

Ramona McDermott

Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu

Afua Rida

Aku-Sika Bekoe

Claudia Lumor

Abena Aboagyewaa Budu-Boafo

