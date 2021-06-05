Connect with us

Idia Aisien’s latest #OOTD is a Lesson in Colour Blocking

Published

2 days ago

 on

Leave it to Idia Aisien to turn a simple look into an effortless style statement.

For her latest outing, this style star gave a simple shirt and skirt set a very feminine upgrade in a 2207 by Tbally number. Over the past few years, we have seen bold interpretations of pink and orange by trendsetters and designers, but off the red carpets and runways, this combination is not one you often see people wear. Because of the vibrancy of both hues, pairing them together can be risky and everyday stylish #BellaStylistas may not be up for that. This is why we are taking a lesson from this look by Idia today.

Since both shades command attention, Idia opted for a fitted mini skirt over a flowy blouse to keep the silhouette well balanced and paired the cooler colour over the deeper one to avoid the colours from clashing. For her styling options, she had on simple jewellery and a simple, slick ponytail. She dared to pair the look with a matching yellow bag and strappy sandals – making the entire ensemble a bright and colourful style statement.

If you are going to try this out, make sure to balance out the colours and match voluminous pieces with compact, form-fitting clothing – just like Idia this. Trust us, this is one look to push your confidence level to the top.

