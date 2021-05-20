Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Co-ords this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 146

Inspired Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 75

Style

We Can’t Stop Gushing Over Yvonne Orji’s Outfit For MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Style

Check Out these 10 Stylish Outfit Ideas From Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Style

Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Tanaka This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ini Dima-Okojie, Lisa Magwebu, Abuti Thabi & More

Style

Trust Us, You’ll Want to See LB Eazywear's Debut Collection

Style

You'll Love Jackie Appiah in this DOS Accra Campaign

Style

Check out Tiwa Savage's Easy Chic Travel Style - PS: It's Proudly Made-in-Nigeria

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Co-ords this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 146

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

That wraps it up for Issue 146!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi
Advertisement
css.php