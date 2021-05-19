AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@veekee_james
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Gele @adufegele
George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Outfit Styling @style_by_ruvero
Mua @dazeita
Outfit @somobysomo
Styled @medlinboss
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Photography @sabiegal
@midegrey
@denolagrey @darmani20 @demz.____
#AsoEbiBella
#AsoEbiBella @nikkyfreaky
Dress @debbscut_
Bella: @yourfabricslady
Dress: @zayoma
#AsoEbiBella @kiode__
Dress @prettiestgold
@style_by_ruvero Outfit @house_of_dova
Mua @ronaldthe7th
Hair styling @michstorehair
Photography @danieseyes
@_aisy__
Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup: @rahzark
Photography : @saintimagerystudios
@_hrh_lily
Dress @amen_zena
@blaq_pearl
Dress @ilabinba
Makeup- @monas_artistry1
Photography : @saintimagerystudios
Makeup : @rahzark
Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Hair: @hairbytheblessedhand
#AsoEbiBella
Bella: @bintabadmus
Dress @beerah_couture
Makeup @jessica_chris
@adarh_ Dress: @theebijou
@diiadem Dress: @odeva_nigeria
Photography – @cheffishshotz
@iambisola Dress: @somobysomo
Dress @zmadakee_collection
Kids!
@rukkayahsdiary
Outfit: @reedas___
Fabric : @dressafriquenig
Makeup : @hulberrie
Photo : @mustie_maniac
Photography: @modu27photography