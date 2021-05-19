Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 382

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@veekee_james
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @peaceibadin_mua
Gele @adufegele

George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns
Outfit @chic_byveekeejames
Outfit Styling @style_by_ruvero
Mua @dazeita

Outfit @somobysomo
Styled @medlinboss
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @tolufelix_mua
Photography @sabiegal

@midegrey

@denolagrey @darmani20 @demz.____

#AsoEbiBella

#AsoEbiBella @nikkyfreaky
Dress @debbscut_

Bella: @yourfabricslady
Dress: @zayoma

#AsoEbiBella @kiode__
Dress @prettiestgold

@style_by_ruvero Outfit @house_of_dova
Mua @ronaldthe7th
Hair styling @michstorehair
Photography @danieseyes

@_aisy__
Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Makeup: @rahzark
Photography : @saintimagerystudios

@_hrh_lily
Dress @amen_zena

@blaq_pearl
Dress @ilabinba
Makeup- @monas_artistry1

Photography : @saintimagerystudios
Makeup : @rahzark
Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Hair: @hairbytheblessedhand

#AsoEbiBella

Bella: @bintabadmus
Dress @beerah_couture
Makeup @jessica_chris

@adarh_ Dress: @theebijou

@diiadem Dress: @odeva_nigeria
Photography – @cheffishshotz

@iambisola Dress: @somobysomo

Dress @zmadakee_collection

Kids!

@rukkayahsdiary
Outfit: @reedas___
Fabric : @dressafriquenig
Makeup : @hulberrie
Photo : @mustie_maniac

Photography: @modu27photography

