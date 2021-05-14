Fact: JUST ICON’s New Capsule Collection Is Too Good To Miss!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ready-to-wear fashion brand JUST ICON has just unveiled its latest capsule collection tagged Abode of Angels.

According to the statement of the brand:

The past year has been a time for humans to go back to the drawing board and figure out what truly matters in a worldwide pandemic.

Peace, love and pureness are the true essentials of life and the “Abode of Angels” embodies these.

This collection is a blend of style, pureness and love.

See the full collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits
Brand@_justicon
Models@darius_isaiah @mayoks_michael
@khadijat_ab
Stylist@_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup@_mordified
Hair: @hairniola_
Set Assistants:@richie_regal
@andreiiesin
Textile Designer:@limahkerry
Photography@Jeremiah.Ohimai @oradekeh
Shoes@clets_shoes

 

