Fact: JUST ICON’s New Capsule Collection Is Too Good To Miss!
Ready-to-wear fashion brand JUST ICON has just unveiled its latest capsule collection tagged Abode of Angels.
According to the statement of the brand:
The past year has been a time for humans to go back to the drawing board and figure out what truly matters in a worldwide pandemic.
Peace, love and pureness are the true essentials of life and the “Abode of Angels” embodies these.
This collection is a blend of style, pureness and love.
See the full collection below.
Credits
Brand: @_justicon
Models: @darius_isaiah @mayoks_michael
@khadijat_ab
Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Makeup: @_mordified
Hair: @hairniola_
Set Assistants:@richie_regal
@andreiiesin
Textile Designer:@limahkerry
Photography: @Jeremiah.Ohimai @oradekeh
Shoes: @clets_shoes