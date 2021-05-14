Watch Allëdjo’s Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show Here – “Sea, Sun, Ayé”

Proudly made-in-Africa brand, Allëdjo presented its latest collection “Sea, Sun, Ayé” for the Spring/Summer 2021 season via a virtual show. The brand aims to give visibility to African craftsmanship while celebrating world culture. As described by the brand, this collection is inspired by The Cyclades; a group of islands, in the Aegean Sea, and the pieces evoke strong emotions of summer vacations through the color palette; artic and sky blues meet soft pinks and dark earthy colors.

According to the brand:

Sea, Sun, Ayé is an ode to the world. Allëdjo takes you to the islands of the Cyclades. Bright colors, vibrant printed silk shirts, linen ensembles, marbled textures. This collection takes us to Allëdjo’ s latest destination – The Cyclades. Here is our season of coloured pieces and patterns

Watch the full show below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits

Artistic Director: @itskassim

Set designer: @itskassim

Models: @teoabihdana @kenzadjibade @slimdvms

Stylist & Movement Director: @iam.issaka

Makeup Artist: @audreypinkrepublik

Video Director: @audransarzier

Assistant Video Director: @andrew_moph

Project Consultant: @sabinedjok

