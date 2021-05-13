JZO’s “La Sape” Collection is Worth Your Attention

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Menswear brand JZO has unveiled its latest collection “La Sape” for the Autumn/Winter 2021 season inspired by Sapeurs and Sapeuse (females) who went beyond reflecting current trends but actively used fashion as a platform for social change.

In the early 20th Century, Central African men inspired by the refined elegance of the visiting West African colonial workers known as Coast men, began a movement “to combat ingrained charges of inferiority leveled at them” by their colonial masters. This movement was characterized by their extravagant, flamboyant fashion and their elegance in style and manners.

For this collection, we also introduce the silk fabric surface pattern print design, aptly named “POWER” in three different unique color schemes as we continue to highlight the transformative power of our history, culture, and our belief in the revolutionary power of our self-expression through fashion.

See the full lookbook below

Credits
Image Rights: JZO @JZO_ng
Photography: Kadara Enyeasi @enyeasi.k
Model: Oluwatoyin Oyeneye @thetoyin17

