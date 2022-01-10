Connect with us

We Want Everything From JUST ICON's SS22 Collection

Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

You Need to See Ugo Monye's Latest Collection tagged "Opulence"

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

See How Style Stars Rocked Shimmery Looks This Season on #BellaStylista: Issue 175

Hollantex welcomes African Music Sensation Fally Ipupa as Brand Ambassador

Check Out This Week’s Uber-Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 106

Rooomxix hosted a Brunch Hangout with A-List Celebrity Stylist to Discuss the Future of Fashion, Styling & Streetwear

Yaaaay! Hollantex signs Yemi Alade as its Latest Brand Ambassador🥳

We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Nengi's Beyond Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Ready-to-wear brand JUST ICON recently unveiled its SS22 collection tagged Still Outside. The brand’s latest offering celebrates youth, colours, and the unrelenting desire to live freely.

According to the statement of the brand:

With a mix of imperial trellis patterns, colours that resonate with life, hope, and truth, and the unrelenting desire to go out and live, STILL OUTSIDE spring-summer ’22 collection encapsulates pieces that are audacious yet relatable.

Featuring bold, boisterous cuts and placement prints, this collection includes contemporary clothes inspired by men and women who are less conservative with their style, whilst embracing intentionality and a fresh sense of individualism.

See the collection below.

Credits

 

 

Credits

Brand@_justicon

Creative Producer – Emmanuel Goodnews @_emmanuelgoodnews

Photography – Esezobor Jeremiah – @jeremiah.ohimai

Creative Director – Damilare Rafiu @exoticdray

Fashion Stylist – @_emmanuelgoodnews & @andreiiesin

Models
Victoria Chinasa Ozoemena @chinazaozoemena_ of @reivonmodels
Sogunro Abdulsomod – @_samad.s
Guillio Clayton – @g.moongod

Makeup – Odelana Oluwaseun @mide_glamz_

Hairstylist – Eniola Olarenwaju @hairniola__

 

 

