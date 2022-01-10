We Want Everything From JUST ICON’s SS22 Collection

Ready-to-wear brand JUST ICON recently unveiled its SS22 collection tagged Still Outside. The brand’s latest offering celebrates youth, colours, and the unrelenting desire to live freely.

According to the statement of the brand:

With a mix of imperial trellis patterns, colours that resonate with life, hope, and truth, and the unrelenting desire to go out and live, STILL OUTSIDE spring-summer ’22 collection encapsulates pieces that are audacious yet relatable. Featuring bold, boisterous cuts and placement prints, this collection includes contemporary clothes inspired by men and women who are less conservative with their style, whilst embracing intentionality and a fresh sense of individualism.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand – @_justicon