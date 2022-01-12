Connect with us

See This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 107

We Want Everything From JUST ICON's SS22 Collection

Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

You Need to See Ugo Monye's Latest Collection tagged "Opulence"

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

See How Style Stars Rocked Shimmery Looks This Season on #BellaStylista: Issue 175

Hollantex welcomes African Music Sensation Fally Ipupa as Brand Ambassador

Check Out This Week’s Uber-Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 106

Rooomxix hosted a Brunch Hangout with A-List Celebrity Stylist to Discuss the Future of Fashion, Styling & Streetwear

Yaaaay! Hollantex signs Yemi Alade as its Latest Brand Ambassador🥳

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 107

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

