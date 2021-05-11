Connect with us

Music

New Music: Lamboginny - Control Yourself

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Bose Ogulu talks managing Burna Boy & Winning the Grammys on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

New Video: Oxlade - DKT

Music

DK Regan releases New EP "14 Grace"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Top 11 Contestants Light Up the Stage at their First Live Show

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

It's A Girl! Ecool Is About To Be A Daddy

BN TV Movies & TV Music

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Duncan Mighty & Ice Prince - Pepper Soup

BN TV Music

#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido's Singles Through the Years

Music

South African singer Shekhinah navigates love on Sophomore Album "Trouble in Paradise"

Music

Lyric Video: Juls feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx - Chance

Music

New Music: Lamboginny – Control Yourself

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the number of rape cases identified and unreported in the country continues to rise, Lamboginny lends his voice to the cause with a Fela-inspired brash-toned Afrobeat song titled “Control Yourself,” produced by Benie Macaulay.

According to UNICEF statistics, “one in four Nigerian girls are sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Despite an increase in activism, justice is rare: Nigeria, a country of 206 million people, had just 32 rape convictions between 2019 and 2020, according to data from Nigeria’s national anti-trafficking agency.”

Several Nigerian state governments were forced to declare “a state of emergency over rape and other gender-based violence against women and children as officials said rapes have tripled during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.”

The singer/activist uses his voice to address the issue, chastising those who are culpable or who want to commit such an act to control themselves. He expresses his indignation and frustration at the nature of such sex offences.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Ten Gemstones for Great People

Adaugo Nwankpa: Lessons Learned from Hosting “The Writing Class 1.0”

Rita Chidinma: Ini Umoren and the Cruel Hands of Death

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation
Advertisement
css.php