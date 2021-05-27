Connect with us

New EP: Maj – Sweet Rocket

Singer, songwriter and performing artist Maj debuts her new EP titled “Sweet Rocket” via K2O Entertainment.

Merged with uber fine vocals, the 5-track EP is a fusion of simple sing-a-long and a hint of sensual lyrics narrating the everyday experiences of youth and their love lives.

“Sweet Rocket” houses a focus track, “Foreign Baby” and standout tracks such as “E No Mean Say” and “Hot Flame“.

Maj shed more light on the EP in a recent interview saying,

Sweet Rocket is inspired by love, money and everything in between. I’ve been working on it for quite some time. There are five songs on the EP, and four of them are new songs plus a bonus track. All the songs are my favorites, but if I had to pick one, it would be “Hot Flame”.

Listen to the Emmeno and Ciq produced EP below:

