Nina is Walking into 25 Like a Queen!

It’s reality star Nina Ivy‘s 25th birthday and she’s looking like royalty in this spectacular purple ball gown😍

To mark the day, the former BBNaija star is blessing our timelines with gorgeous photos and captioning them, she says:

This is 25

The only thing constant in life is Growth and Thats all I see is when I look at myself..

Happy birthday to me

“Still my birthday,” Nina said sharing another of herself in a pink suit set.

Nina also posted a video of her birthday present from her husband saying, “My hubby and @dollarizeme_usasurprises pulled this up and yo I couldn’t even help it 😂😂, I was Dollarized lol 😂😂🤣🤣..”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @nina_ivy_ | @inhouse_fotos