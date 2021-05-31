Nina is Walking into 25 Like a Queen!

Connect with us

Published

11 hours ago

 on

It’s reality star Nina Ivy‘s 25th birthday and she’s looking like royalty in this spectacular purple ball gown😍

To mark the day, the former BBNaija star is blessing our timelines with gorgeous photos and captioning them, she says:

This is 25
The only thing constant in life is Growth and Thats all I see is when I look at myself..
Happy birthday to me

“Still my birthday,” Nina said sharing another of herself in a pink suit set.

Nina also posted a video of her birthday present from her husband saying, “My hubby and @dollarizeme_usasurprises pulled this up and yo I couldn’t even help it 😂😂, I was Dollarized lol 😂😂🤣🤣..”

Photo Credit: @nina_ivy_ | @inhouse_fotos

