Simi & Adekunle Gold's New Track "Happy Birthday" is Dedicated to their Precious Baby Girl ❤️

Simi & Adekunle Gold’s New Track “Happy Birthday” is Dedicated to their Precious Baby Girl ❤️

Published

39 mins ago

 on

When you have not one, but two fantastic parents with the coolest voice who are also award-winning singers, you can be sure they will go all out for you when it’s time to celebrate.

That’s precisely what Simi and Adekunle Gold did for Deja, their lovely baby. The proud parents released a new single titled “Happy Birthday” for her.

Just like “Duduke“, this one is even more special. Simi stated that this new track will their favourite gift to Deja to celebrate her new age, and every kobo, cent, penny they make from the streams of this song will go into her account for her future.

How cool is that?

Listen to the track below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

