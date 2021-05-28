BN TV
Let Sisi Jemimah Show You How to Make Perfect Chicken Chow Mein
Food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has shared her recipe for making the perfect chicken chow mein and we think it’s a must try.
Ingredients
For the Chicken-
300g thinly Sliced Boneless Chicken
2 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 Chicken Bouillon
Salt to taste
For The Sauce:
3 tbsp Dark Soy Sauce
2 tbsp Oyster Sauce
2 tbsp Cooking Wine
2 tsp Sesame Oil
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tbsp Sugar
For The Stir Fry:
250g Chow Mein Noodles
2 tsp Minced Ginger
1 tbsp Minced Garlic
1 Green Pepper (Sliced thinly)
2 Carrots (Sliced Thinly)
1 Small Onion
1 Cup Shredded Cabbage
1 Cup Bean Sprouts
4 Spring Onions
Vegetable Oil
Learn the process: