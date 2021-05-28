Let Sisi Jemimah Show You How to Make Perfect Chicken Chow Mein

Food vlogger Sisi Jemimah has shared her recipe for making the perfect chicken chow mein and we think it’s a must try.

Ingredients

For the Chicken-

300g thinly Sliced Boneless Chicken

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Chicken Bouillon

Salt to taste

For The Sauce:

3 tbsp Dark Soy Sauce

2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

2 tbsp Cooking Wine

2 tsp Sesame Oil

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Sugar

For The Stir Fry:

250g Chow Mein Noodles

2 tsp Minced Ginger

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

1 Green Pepper (Sliced thinly)

2 Carrots (Sliced Thinly)

1 Small Onion

1 Cup Shredded Cabbage

1 Cup Bean Sprouts

4 Spring Onions

Vegetable Oil

Learn the process: