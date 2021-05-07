How to Make a Mouthwatering Dish with Couscous, Courtesy of Sisi Yemmie

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another delicious recipe tutorial, and this time it is a tutorial for Couscous.

CousCous is unfamiliar to many and to some who have tried it, may not be a favourite. This vlog will show you how to make it into an amazing dish. Couscous is a North African dish and this recipe is created to cater for Nigerian palates. Sisi Yemmie says it is perfect as a main meal or a side dish.

Watch the video below: