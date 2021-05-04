Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

But our poor use of the internet is defeating the purpose of helping us to communicate with each other better. We are instead being reduced to individual islands of people who think they know all they need to know about each other and the world, simply because they have quick access to random information. We have come to rely so much on the often misleading information about people on social media that we don’t bother to reach out to them and find out how they are really doing. We have such poor research skills that when we’re fed with propaganda through the media, we do our own ‘research’ by posing biased questions on Google. Questions that could only pop out the kind of answers we want to hear. It’s like we’re more interested in finding people who agree with us than in finding out the truth; seeking meaningful connections where there is none. We think we know so much about everybody and everything, but we truly know nothing!