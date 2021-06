The British Academy of Film and Television Arts TV Award held on Sunday night to honour the amazing talents in film and Television.

We’ve taken you through the list of winners, including Rakie Ayola, Malachi Kirby, Michaela Coel and Paul Mescal. Now, let us take you through the stunning outfits that graced the award ceremony’s red carpet.

See the photos:

Weruche Opia

Michaela Coel

Nicola Coughlan

Paapa Essiedu

Golda Rosheuvel

Jordan & Ashley Banjo