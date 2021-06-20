Bloom By Edzi’s New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Ghanaian women’s clothing brand Bloom By Edzi just launched its latest collection tagged TERRE ET VIE which means earth and Life.

The brand’s latest offering showcases beautiful ready-to-wear pieces ranging from garments made out of earthy shades of prints and silk, creating a loose silhouette into beautiful pants, jumpsuits, and blouses.

According to the statement of the brand:

TERRE ET VIE was inspired by the pandemic, its effects, and ways to inspire people to keep hope alive. It features 11 different outfit combos named: Owusuaa, Akosua, Konadu, Akoma, Dzidula, Edinam, Naa, Nikki, Solim, KUKUA, and Serwa. These names cut across the various regions in Ghana to serve as a unifier.

See the full collection below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits

Brand: @bloombyedzi

Photography: @paakwayc @bellevue__co

Makeup: @18_70_makeover

Models: @elenafrza @goldieelan @dzig.bordi_

Hair: @hair_by_blair11