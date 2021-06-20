Connect with us

Style

Bloom By Edzi's New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Style

You Need to See P-Clothing’s Latest Traditional Menswear Collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Red This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 150

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 79

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 385

Style

You'll Love This Vibrant Ankara Collection by Ugandan Brand VerylDesigns

Style

Duro Olowu Collaborates with Speciale for its First-Ever Menswear Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tiwa Savage, Mihlali Ndamase, Dénola Grey & More

Style

Check Out The 7 Chic Looks You Can Copy From Temi Adigun

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Style

Bloom By Edzi’s New Collection is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Closet Needs

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Ghanaian women’s clothing brand Bloom By Edzi just launched its latest collection tagged TERRE ET VIE which means earth and Life.

The brand’s latest offering showcases beautiful ready-to-wear pieces ranging from garments made out of earthy shades of prints and silk, creating a loose silhouette into beautiful pants, jumpsuits, and blouses.

According to the statement of the brand:

TERRE ET VIE was inspired by the pandemic, its effects, and ways to inspire people to keep hope alive. It features 11 different outfit combos named: Owusuaa, Akosua, Konadu, Akoma, Dzidula, Edinam, Naa, Nikki, Solim, KUKUA, and Serwa. These names cut across the various regions in Ghana to serve as a unifier.

See the full collection below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Credits

Brand: @bloombyedzi

Photography: @paakwayc @bellevue__co

Makeup: @18_70_makeover

Models: @elenafrza @goldieelan @dzig.bordi_

Hair: @hair_by_blair11

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#FathersDay: Moradeke’s Father is Her One True Friend

#FathersDay: If ‘Awesome’ Was a Person, It Would Be Esther’s Father

#BNWeekInReview: A Scoop of the Interesting Things that Went Down This Week

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay is Teaching One Thing: Sheathe Your Sword
Advertisement
css.php