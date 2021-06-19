Connect with us

You Need to See P-Clothing’s Latest Traditional Menswear Collection

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand P-Clothing has unveiled its 2021 menswear collection tagged The Urbane Collection.

The brand’s latest offering incorporates an array of textured and polished wool with bold colours, creative patterns, vibrant print fabric, beaded hats and unusual cuts into classic and wearable pieces to birth the urbane collection.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

Our latest pieces are produced with a fashion-forward approach making the outfits more attention-grabbing with quality and depth yet comfortable and very masculine. When it comes to style and modernity, The Urbane Collection is a great addition to every man’s wardrobe and is certainly sure to please.

See the full collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credit:⁣
Brand:@pclothin⁣⁣⁣
Photography: @imagesmith_studios⁣⁣⁣
Model:@perahoo

 

 

