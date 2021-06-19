Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

"We are so proud to be your parents" - iLLBliss & Munachiso’s daughter KachimSideh is One

Movies & TV Scoop

Chrissy Teigen say She Did Not Send Supposed Private Messages to Michael Costello

Music Scoop

#DiscoverWithBN: Perspective, Change of Pace, & Authenticity - That's What Olawale is Bringing to the Music Industry

Movies & TV Scoop

Triangle, Square or Trapezium Situationship? All That Happened on Episode Two of the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show

Scoop Sweet Spot

Somkele Idhalama Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Music Scoop

Tha Boy Myles graces the Cover of Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Lockdown Housemates: What They've Been Up To

Movies & TV Scoop

They're Back! See How Some of the 'Lockdown Geng' Showed Up at #BBNaija Reunion Show Tonight

Movies & TV Scoop

"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire" - A Ten-Part Animated Anthology from these African Creators is Coming to Disney+

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye Has The Cutest Pregnancy Glow

Scoop

“We are so proud to be your parents” – iLLBliss & Munachiso’s daughter KachimSideh is One

Published

3 hours ago

 on

iLLBliss and his wife, Munachiso are celebrating their daughter, KachimSideh‘s first birthday.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, June 18, 2021, iLLBliss detailed how his wife’s water broke prematurely during their pregnancy with KachimSideh, and how doctors advised him and his wife to terminate the pregnancy. However, a second option convinced them to keep the pregnancy until their baby was born on June 18, 2020.

The proud dad wrote:

My darling daughter KachimSideh, On May 29th, mummy’s water broke prematurely at 6 months and the hospital advised us to terminate. They advised that it was medically impossible to save a baby at 23 weeks and mummy had lost all her amniotic fluid from a rupture on her sack.

We didn’t stop fighting. You never stopped kicking. We decided to seek a second opinion from @reddingtonlagos and on June 18th 2020, you came into our lives, weighing 975 grammes, under a 1kg.

You spent months in the NiCU incubators, And God never left your side for a second. Sideh Nwa! You fought so hard to be alive and today. We celebrate your First Birthday. We are so proud to be your parents. We are so blessed to be here with you.

The joy you bring to our lives can never be described with words. You are a very Special Child, and our God Almighty will continue to bless and protect you.

You will grow into greatness.

We are raising you absolutely in God’s image.

Happy Birthday my Child.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday – Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Essay is Teaching One Thing: Sheathe Your Sword

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

Favour David-Bolade: Pursuing Fulfilment Instead of Success

BN Hot Topic: Is it Wrong to Publicly Rejoice When we Escape a Tragedy Others Were Involved in?
Advertisement
css.php