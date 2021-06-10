Connect with us

Career Features

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Career Events

Are you a Woman in Tech? You're Invited to the AFF & W Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ Fireside Chat

Career Events Promotions

Register Today for YPAFRICA and Get Mentored by an Industry Leader | June 12

Career Features

Ayobami Esther: Are you an Entry-Level Social Media Manager? These Tips Will Help You in Your New Role

Career Scoop

Tolani Baj detailed Her Journey After #BBNaija in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksTolani

Career Inspired Movies & TV Music Scoop

Ifan Michael, Rema, Timilehin Bello & Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa "30 Under 30" 2021 List

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career News Promotions

Nigerian Bottling Company Mentors Youth on Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy & Life Skills at UNILAG

Career

Application for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship Program is Now Open | All You Need to Know

Beauty Career Movies & TV Scoop Style

#MissUniverse2021: How Our African Queens Showed Up at the Preliminary Competition in Swimwear & Evening Gowns

Career

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Marketing is everything you do to put your products or services in the hands of potential customers and here are 4 low-cost strategies that you can implement in your business

Freebies

Free is when you give a sample of your product or service to your prospects in the hope that they will eventually buy from you and it often works.

Here are some examples of what you can offer for free

  • Free reports

  • Free fittings

  • Free advice

  • Free ebooks

  • Free test runs

I remember years ago when I started training, I gave at taster workshops at lunchtimes to some corporate clients. It helped my prospects to know me, like me, and try me and once they have tried my services, they engaged me.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is still a good low-cost strategy. You just have to be mindful that you are not bombarding your audience with messages every day, otherwise they will unsubscribe.

You can share:

  • Interesting stories

  • Special offers

  • Client testimonials

  • Success stories

  • Conflict and resolution tips.

If you get the paid version of some email marketing tools, you can send automated nurturing emails to your audience. You are building the know, like and trust factor.

Video Marketing

Video marketing is another tool that SMEs are using to grow their businesses; many people want to see the CEO online, so videos are the new marketing king. Reels and Tiktok are also very popular for brand awareness.

Here’s what you can share:

  • Stories of conflict resolutions

  • Products and packaging

  • Fun skits that are relatable to your business

  • Video testimonials are excellent

You will get more eyeballs on your brand and you can connect better with your audience when you use video marketing.

Publicity – Creating a buzz

Publicity is a great low-cost marketing strategy. A few companies have used my services to create a buzz for their brands, especially for product launches and for new events, and it worked really well. Remember the movie, Wedding Party, everyone was so excited to watch the film, even before it was launched because of the buzz created.

The best way to create a buzz is to:

  • Go live on your Social Media

  • Create a countdown

  • Get some exciting visuals

  • Showcase teasers

  • Read snippets especially if you are launching a book.

  • Get influencers to partner with if you can.

All of the above creates the excitement of your products or services. I hope you will choose at least one low-cost activity to start with in the coming weeks.

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy

Ivie Omoregie: The Personal Items Importation Penalty

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt
Advertisement
css.php