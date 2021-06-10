RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Marketing is everything you do to put your products or services in the hands of potential customers and here are 4 low-cost strategies that you can implement in your business

Freebies

Free is when you give a sample of your product or service to your prospects in the hope that they will eventually buy from you and it often works.

Here are some examples of what you can offer for free

Free reports

Free fittings

Free advice

Free ebooks

Free test runs

I remember years ago when I started training, I gave at taster workshops at lunchtimes to some corporate clients. It helped my prospects to know me, like me, and try me and once they have tried my services, they engaged me.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is still a good low-cost strategy. You just have to be mindful that you are not bombarding your audience with messages every day, otherwise they will unsubscribe.

You can share:

Interesting stories

Special offers

Client testimonials

Success stories

Conflict and resolution tips.

If you get the paid version of some email marketing tools, you can send automated nurturing emails to your audience. You are building the know, like and trust factor.

Video Marketing

Video marketing is another tool that SMEs are using to grow their businesses; many people want to see the CEO online, so videos are the new marketing king. Reels and Tiktok are also very popular for brand awareness.

Here’s what you can share:

Stories of conflict resolutions

Products and packaging

Fun skits that are relatable to your business

Video testimonials are excellent

You will get more eyeballs on your brand and you can connect better with your audience when you use video marketing.

Publicity – Creating a buzz

Publicity is a great low-cost marketing strategy. A few companies have used my services to create a buzz for their brands, especially for product launches and for new events, and it worked really well. Remember the movie, Wedding Party, everyone was so excited to watch the film, even before it was launched because of the buzz created.

The best way to create a buzz is to:

Go live on your Social Media

Create a countdown

Get some exciting visuals

Showcase teasers

Read snippets especially if you are launching a book.

Get influencers to partner with if you can.

All of the above creates the excitement of your products or services. I hope you will choose at least one low-cost activity to start with in the coming weeks.