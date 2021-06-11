Connect with us

Music

New Video: Runtown - If E Happen For Lagos

Music

New Music: Kida Kudz - Makaveli

Music

New Video: Rema - Soundgasm

BN TV Music

CKay renders Acoustic Version of his Song "Skoin Skoin" feat. Bianca Costa

Music Promotions

Davido's Favourite Snack is MUNCH IT! Superstar is brand's new ambassador

Music

New EP: Blezed - Better Days

Music

New Music: Rexxie feat. Sho Madjozi & Mohbad - KPK (Remix)

Music

New Music: TMP & Bella Shmurda - Kizo

Music

New Music: Rema - Soundgasm

BN TV Music

New Video: Buju - Outside

Music

New Video: Runtown – If E Happen For Lagos

Published

12 seconds ago

 on


Here’s the official video for “If E Happen For Lagos” by Runtown, directed by Adasa Cookey.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy
Advertisement
css.php