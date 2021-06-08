Connect with us

BN TV

Episode 12 of "Sol Family" Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol's Trip to Amboseli

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's The Cover

BN TV

Yvonne Orji & Hailey Beiber talk Faith and Maintaining a Relationship with God

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

BN TV Movies & TV

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

BN TV Music

Viral Video: C Blvck feat. Mohbad - Available

BN TV

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Make a Cute Shirred Dress Easily

BN TV

Akah Nnani's New Vlog Features Some of Your Faves Enjoying Amala

BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

BN TV

Episode 12 of “Sol Family” Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol’s Trip to Amboseli

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Sauti Sol went on a trip to Amboseli in Kenya and episode 12 of their reality show “Sol Family” season 2 takes us through their adventure.

The series highlights the Kenyan band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Jessica Ireju: Life Lessons I have Learned in my Twenties So Far

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (1)
Advertisement
css.php