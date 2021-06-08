Episode 12 of “Sol Family” Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol’s Trip to Amboseli

Sauti Sol went on a trip to Amboseli in Kenya and episode 12 of their reality show “Sol Family” season 2 takes us through their adventure.

The series highlights the Kenyan band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below: