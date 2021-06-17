“For Better or Worse” – Timi Dakolo Joins Toke Makinwa in this Special Episode of “Toke Moments”

In this new episode of “Toke Moments” Special, Toke Makinwa sits with superstar musician Timi Dakolo as they discuss “supporting” your partner and his journey with Busola Dakolo.

Toke says, “When people are faced with any form of abuse they find it very difficult to talk about it, the culture of silence is so loud in Africa, a lot of females cannot share with their partners if they have been molested in the past for the fear that they might not be able to handle it.”

Timi stood by his wife as he should (After all it is for better and worse) right? but I am certain his journey of support wasn’t as easy as it looked. Today we take it from his perspective, we had a chat about the true meaning of “supporting” your partner and how they travelled on this particular journey together.

Watch the new episode below: