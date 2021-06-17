Accelerate TV’s New Comedy Series “Visa On Arrival” stars Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan & Warri Girl | See Official Trailer

Accelerate TV has a new comedy web series coming and this one is titled “Visa On Arrival“.

As we anticipate the series premiere, Accelerate TV has dropped the official trailer for this new hilarious show starring Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan and Warri Girl as visa officers.

We all need a break and travelling is sometimes the best escape. But now you don’t have to worry about visa hassles, the best visa officers are here to help you on your way.

The series will premiere every Wednesday from June 30th.

Watch the trailer below: