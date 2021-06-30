Connect with us

Cynthia Adediran Aïssy, Nyama Marvel Gusona & others Announced as WIA "Young Leaders" 2021

Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index: 78% of SMEs in Nigeria are projecting revenues that will either grow or hold steady

They Said I Couldn’t: Architect Tosin Oshinowo designed A Landmark That Left Naysayers Mesmerized - WATCH

Fatou Wurie, Gaokgakala Sobatha & Richard Adu-Gyamfi selected for 2021 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship

From Networker to a Connectologist - Watch Kamil Olufowobi share his story on "Under 40 CEOs"

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important

Female Entrepreneurs across Africa, Here's How to Apply for Access Bank's Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 3

Your Easy 5-Step Guide to registering for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

Serving or Just Finished NYSC? Apply for Junior Achievement Nigeria's ViMP

Published

51 seconds ago

 on

Developed in partnership with the Maison Dior, a pioneer in New Information and Communication Technologies Huawei and the investment bank Lazard, the WIA Young Leaders programme’s objective is to support young high-potential African women.

Chosen among more than 2,000 applications by a jury composed of 15 international renowned leaders, meet the first promotion of the WIA Young Leaders programme:

  • Cynthia Adediran Aïssy, West Africa Managing Partner of KeyOpsTech Ivoire and Managing Director of Fruitizz CI
  • Meganne Lorraine Ceday Boho, Media and Clients Relations Manager at African Media Agency, President of  Ligue Ivoirienne des Droits des Femmes
  • Dr. Nassifatou Koko Tittikpina, Responsible for restructuring the National Laboratory for Quality Control of Medicines
  • Néné Maïga, Chief of Staff of the Managing Director Middle East and Africa at Orange
  • Nyama Marvel Gusona, International Youth Empowerment Consultant at UNICEF

These five young leaders were selected for their impressive and promising careers, for their exemplary leadership, for their professional and life-long projects, and mostly for their commitment to Africa.

They share the same values and vision of an innovative and inclusive Africa, where the business world is intimately linked to social impact. They aspire to become decision-makers at the highest levels of private and public organisations, with humility, empathy, and resilience. Their strength of conviction, combined with a taste for teamwork, makes them the next great leaders of the Pan-African landscape.

