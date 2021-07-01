Watch the Trailer for New Season of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show on BN TV

“Shop Talk” is on back on your screens!

It’s been a long time coming and the “Shop Talk” show are back with their best season yet, to inspire a generation to achieve greatness in all aspects of life.

In a series of one on one conversations, MrShopTalk Adeolu Adefarasin sits down with some of the brightest young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to discover the secret behind their success and celebrate the greatness writhing our borders.

This season shows off minds from Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mike Edwards, Toju Foyeh, Chioma Ikokwu Maya Horgan Famodu, Ugochukwu ‘Capo’ Chikezie, Latti Ronx, @only_ronx , Tola Awosika, Tola Adesanmi and others.

Watch the trailer below: