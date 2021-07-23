Ajebo Hustlers’ New Album “Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1” is Here

Talented Afrobeats duo Ajebo Hustlers have served up their album “Kpos Lifestyle Vol. 1” and it’s totally worth the wait.

The 10-track album houses some of their already released tracks including the most recent “Yafun Yafun,” “Pronto” featuring Omah Lay, and “Barawo“.

“Kpos Lifestyle, Vol. 1” also features singer, songwriter Nissi and gives production credits to Doka, 1daBanton, Orlando Magic, Telz, Semzi, Fresh VDM, Ayzed and Orbeat.

Listen to the album below: