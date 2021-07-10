Connect with us

Episode 6 of of “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2 is Here!

Watch Lyta's Acoustic Performance of "Are You Sure" on "Glitch XPRS"

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Single Parenting with Ese & Uju Gold in Episode 5 of “Baby Talk Show” Season 3

Watch Episode 10 (An Old Flame, A New Name) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

The Cavemen drink their way through this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

New Music + Video: Bracket feat. Rudeboy - Let's Go

Nnenna tries to get in Toju's good grace on Episode 3 of “Rumour Has It” Season 3

Watch Christiana Igbokwe's mashup of Asa's "Jailer" & Coldplay feat. The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This"

Here's Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Egusi Ijebu

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Azeez gets into another trouble in episode 6 of “My Name of A-Zed,” and we can only hope he survives. Find out if Azeez will ever learn the truth about Jamiu and Balikis.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch episode 6 below:

