Idia Aisien’s Birthday Gift from Her Siblings is One We All Want

Idia Aisien is the happiest birthday girl, all thanks to her sweet siblings.

They gave Idia a 2021 Range Rover for her birthday, which also happens to be her dream car.

On Monday, the TV host took to Instagram to show off her new ride and express gratitude to her family for the surprise birthday gift. She explained that she was in Dubai for the New Year celebration with her brothers when she saw a 2021 Range Rover on display at the airport.

Fast forward to her birthday in July, her siblings kept asking her when she was going to return from her birthday vacation, but Idia had no idea they were planning to give her the surprise of a lifetime.

She wrote;

I was in Dubai with my brother’s for new year’s when I saw a 2021 autobiography Range Rover mounted on display in the airport. I said out loud “God, this is my dream car!” But my brother responded “who’s gonna buy you that?”…Now, if you know me, I’m a BIG dreamer but also naturally content; plus my siblings have tried for me already…so I quickly respected myself.😩😩 Fast forward to my birthday this July (probably being my best month so far this year), and my siblings kept asking when I was coming back from my birthday trip—I had no idea what they were planning. In summary, I’ve seen God in ways that I can’t explain to anyone…I went to visit my brother when I got into Lagos to find my exact dream car waiting for me. Thank you to the best family I could ever ask for!!! Thank you guys for being my support system and always lifting my spirits when I’m feeling down. Thank you so much!! I’m still in awe and I wasn’t going to post this, but I can’t let anyone tell my story for me!!!🙏🏼💗🙌🏼🤗

Check out the new whip: